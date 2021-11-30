Please don't ruin the one consistent, traditional, iconic feature of our beautiful park. A bathroom? Parking? It's a park. Having the gazebo at the center allows the community to gather all around as a group. It gives many more people a front row seat at concerts and allows children to play and run around the circular flow dancing to the music in plain view of parents and guardians. Please keep the charm and tradition.
We lost Lindholm's Diner, and many vintage Victorian homes that formerly lined the main entry to our city. We are now surrounded by fast food restaurants and abandoned buildings on every corner.
Yes, repair the gazebo and upgrade the electrical, but please don't destroy our charming park setting with a parking lot and roadside modern building.
Liz Bird
Rutland
