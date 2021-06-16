I was disheartened to read the opinion of John McClaughry on the Vermont Proposition. Enormous outreach and participation went into that process. Did he participate? What particularly concerns me with John and other conservatives is they often criticize the democratic process without offering any forward thinking ideas themselves. How about less "no" to solutions to Vermont's issues and more "maybe" or even "yes?" Just criticizing won't get us anywhere.
Johanna Nichols
Montpelier
