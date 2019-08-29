Presidential electors elect the president of the United States. The popular vote in each state, as the U.S. Court of Appeals just affirmed, is merely a suggestion to the electors as to how they ought to vote. Since, in the popular vote we elect the electors, their names ought to be on the ballot and not the person nominated by the party to be the president.
For example, we know, or at least we think we know, that the 2016 electors in Vermont voted for Hillary Clinton. But can one person in 10,000 name who those electors were?
Since they are entrusted with an almost incredible discretion as to who they might elect as president of the United States, shouldn't they be subjected to the primary process just like every other candidate for public office in Vermont?
There shouldn't be a backdoor election of the presidential electors. We should know who they are and they should at least be politically responsible to us.
David Searles
Rutland Town
