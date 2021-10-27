Steve Sullivan's Oct. 15 letter inspired me to say this. As I paraphrase his statement, there are people who thought long and hard about this, in the beginning of the vaccinations surfacing, I have thought about getting vaccinated. Although, I felt the need to ask my doctor specific questions once I was eligible, since I have a neurological condition and one enlarged kidney.
However, as time went on and I read and heard that blood clots and serious neurological affects are a possibility — no way. It's true that it's a rarity, but just because it's rare, doesn't mean those aspects are non-existent.
What if I become a rare case and pass away from these rare cases? Are the people who called me "selfish and ignorant" going to say, "Oh well?" If so, what a shame. There was a reader who said I should "do better" after my Sept. 30 letter. Well, dear reader, maybe you should do better than to make assumptions and judgements of strangers, or even people you know.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
