Republican Gov. Phil Scott is a man without a country, or to be more specific, a man without a political party. According to the VTDigger article, "Margolis: Gadflies have taken over the state GOP reins," Scott does not see eye to eye with the Vermont Republican Party. This is no surprise to me as I see Scott as a person who appears to block political action in the Vermont House and Senate. He seems to object to almost every bill that crosses his desk. He vetoed the family leave bill, the minimum wage hike bill and the pot legal sales bill from the Vermont Senate.
So he is alone on an island and Vermonters don't seem to understand him. He seems to be a do-nothing Republican in a state with Democrats in the majority. This type of gridlock is not constructive and really needs to change. Clearly, the bills I mentioned above are all in Vermont's best interest and need to become law. Perhaps, the Vermont Republican Party can side with the Democrats and override Scott's vetoes. Let's see if they want constructive change here in Vermont or just their political games.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
