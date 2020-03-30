On behalf of the thousands of patients we serve each year, thank you for showing your resounding support of home health and hospice care throughout Bennington and Rutland counties. Your vote of confidence in the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region enables us to focus on continuing to meet the needs of patients, families and our community partners.
For nearly 75 years, the VNAHSR has been a constant and a catalyst for change in our communities. Because you champion our mission, we care for the homebound frail elderly, foster the growth and development of children with special needs, and bring peace and comfort into the lives of the terminally ill.
We thank you for affording us the privilege of serving our community.
Ron Cioffi is executive director of the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region
