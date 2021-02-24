Trump did not rise to the presidency without the cooperation from longtime helpers for many years. Who in New York City helped him cheat on his property taxes? So I am wondering who helped Trump appraise his property at a low price while he gave a much higher figure to the insurance company?
And Trump’s taxes to the federal government? A few years ago, I made a small unintended mistake on my taxes. A couple of months later, I received a bill for the mistake. How is Trump able to avoid his taxes for years? At one time, he said he was able to avoid taxes because he had a good lawyer.
How does the Trump organization operate two skating rinks and a golf course in New York City? Who hired the organization knowing about Trump’s shady business practices?
Even the media helped Trump become the icon of the GOP. NBC sponsored “The Apprentice” because the program made money for the network. The CBS president said during the 2016 election “Trump is good for CBS. Come on, Trump.” Trump’s entertainment value was covered by media, even main line media, more than any other candidate. He was entertaining.
When a bully was coddled; when his dangerous narcissistic behavior was ignored; when he cheated and lied; he became our president and we almost lost our democracy and we have a new party — “The Big Lie.”
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
