I have been surprised to see so little coverage from the Rutland Herald on the demise of Marlboro College. The last story, in June, focused on the transfer of archives to the University of Vermont. The only previous news story was in January, highlighting the agreement that Castleton would accept transfer students from Marlboro.
Yet a massive transfer of a treasured Vermont resource and its significant assets is unfolding before us. In November 2019, Marlboro College leaders announced a plan to dissolve the college and send nearly $50 million in assets (endowment plus proceeds from selling its southern Vermont campus) to Emerson College in Boston. Tenured faculty only would have the option to teach at Emerson and current students who were able to relocate to Boston could bypass the Emerson admissions process.
Thus, the college’s legacy of place-based learning, grounded in the New England self-governance model of town meeting, with in-depth study culminating in each student’s individualized Plan of Concentration reviewed by outside examiners - unprecedented at the undergraduate level - would come to an end. This consistent entry in the Colleges that Change Lives would no longer transform its students or have lasting impact on alumni, many of whom continue to live in Vermont.
This state is no stranger to the changing seasons of higher education, and to the current trends that have caused real harm to these generative institutions that are essential to Vermont’s social, economic and cultural well-being. There is very little time left to make a difference. I urge Vermonters to speak up quickly and resist another Vermont college closure.
Amy Domrad Tudor
Marlboro
The writer is a 1999 graduate of Marlboro College.
