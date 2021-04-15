Right up front, I am not a Rutland resident, but my grandparents and parents went through the Rutland schools, and my granddaughter in currently attending the middle school.
I am embarrassed for the greater Rutland community by the behavior of the current School Board. It is such a white, privileged attitude that majority should rule on the name change for the school mascot and symbol that were representative of a minority. None of the board members represent a minority, let alone the minority in question, and they really have no "skin in the game" as the saying goes.
If even one indigenous person is made uncomfortable by the Raider name and symbol, the majority insisting on keeping it (or returning to it) is just perpetuating discriminatory behavior. Morally, it is time to move past the attitude that what has always been, should remain unchanged to that which looks at how to make the world a better place for everyone in it. Grow a little sensitivity, School Board!
Jamie Dritschilo
Proctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.