Our community members have done a great job presenting research and archives outlining the Raider origin.
Our cheerleaders have been pictured in the Rutland Herald with signs saying “scalp ’em.” Classy!
Our chief talisman caricatures have been drafted over the years with exaggerated features to reduce native people into cartoons. Cute!
Or when we whitewashed it down to just an arrowhead and removed “red” from the name during my own tenure, to make it seem more politically correct? Way to coddle our icky feeling and dial it back!
Is an arrowhead even a mascot? I don’t think they make arrowhead costumes, which is probably why we’ve never had one! As if we let our kids run around with actual arrowhead weapons poking eyes out like little Ralphies on Christmas!
Do we dress them in the other Indigenous attire we already whitewashed away or is that when we cross back over the cultural appropriation line we drew?
Or is RHS alumni claiming we’re Indigenous peoples now? Is it all of our heritage by mascot default?
Can we continue to whitewash the shame off our hands, call it an homage, just to keep it going a little longer?
Should we plan our next Raider revision now with a stick and no arrowhead or in five years when more see the collective light?
Perhaps a raven is the only apolitical option after the disgraceful display at the School Board meeting. Embarrassed yet? At least our children conduct themselves better and deserve better!
Amanda Van Eps
Rutland
