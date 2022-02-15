We should all hope there are enough clear-minded Vermonters working in the Vermont State House and Senate to understand what kind of message these bills proposed by William Notte (H.641) and Dick McCormack (S.139) send to the majority of the people of this state.
Bringing the Raiders name back at Rutland High School is more than the reinstatement of a moniker that historically represented honor and courage.
It's about a community standing up against a woke culture that has permeated our city and schools and saying enough!
It's about parents wanting their children taught how to think, not what to think.
It's about shielding our students from intimidation from woke teachers and administrators whose purpose is to indoctrinate these young minds to advance their own cancel culture agenda.
It’s about a very divisive husband and wife team, whose agenda was rejected by the voters and now have decided to get their revenge by trying to bully a state to advance their dangerous agenda.
And finally and sadly, it's about punishing our students in this city and state by unqualified officials who see life only through the lens of race and color and want to be the sole arbiters of what is acceptable and what isn't.
You have to see these bills are dangerous and an overreach. Please vote to remove.
Butch Paul
Rutland
