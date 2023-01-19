Regards the "Rutland Red Raiders" name used by Rutland High School football teams for years, this logo or mascot name is nothing more than a fight sign for the team. This is, of course, to anyone following the debate, a moot point now that just plain Rutland is the new logo. Mascots and logos are rather harmless names for anything and need not be taken as offensive. I liked the Indian arrowhead logo as it was artistic. Too bad, it's history. Movin' on.
Tom King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.