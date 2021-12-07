Thank you, thank you, Rutland Town, for your mask mandate! Since I am over 70 years old with a chronic health condition (COPD), it has become increasingly difficult for me to safely shop with so many people in the stores who are unmasked; given the number of breakthrough COVID cases. I am fully vaccinated.
While shopping at Hannaford in Rutland Town Wednesday at my usual time, when the store in less full, I noticed the lines to the cashiers were much longer than usual, and the shoppers appeared older. While waiting in line, I chatted with a few customers and all said they won’t shop in Rutland City due to no mask mandate there.
People in Rutland and Vermonters in general are older than most of the rest of the nation. Please continue to protect those of us who are more vulnerable to COVID death and increase our freedom to shop with less stress and more safety.
Thanks again, Rutland Town.
Joan Eckley
West Haven
