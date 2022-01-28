In defense for people who do not, or cannot, wear a mask, or make a choice to do either.
Does anyone stop to think that maybe there is a reason for not wearing a mask? Some people have personal problems, or medical problems, or have a hard time covering mouth and nose at the same time.
Also, how effective are masks? Schools mandate mask wearing, which is good, but how many cases appear week after week in the schools? Or that is what we are told so kids have to stay home and get tested time and time again, and do virtual schooling. How is this good for the education of the children?
Mask wearing should be by choice, especially for those who do have problems, and most have had shots.
What happened to freedom of choice? I guess this is also being taken from us.
There are two sides to every story so why not listen to the other side of not wearing a mask? I am sure others feel this way but have not spoken up.
I am not opposed to mask wearing or getting vaccinated, but this should be freedom of choice.
Anita Bergeron
Barre
