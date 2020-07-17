Wearing a mask, I entered a large Rutland store today and was pleased to observe most patrons were wearing protective masks.
However, as I was passing a man and a woman who weren’t wearing masks, I wanted to say something to them but didn’t. Instead, to show my concern, I made an exaggerated pass around them hoping they would get the message since I was making an obvious effort to be way more than 6 feet away from them.
I immediately dubbed my maneuver the "Detour of Shame" and decided this was how I would greet all non-mask-wearing individuals I meet in stores. I would make an exaggerated tour around them. Maybe some people will get the message, which is: "If you don’t want to participate in defeating this virus, then I don’t want to be even 6 feet away from you."
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.