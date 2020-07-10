The governor refuses to make masks mandatory. I cannot understand why. Those who refuse to wear masks are ignorant and seem not able to be educated. The governor thinks he can educate them - he has a lot to learn himself.
The non-wearers cry "constitutional rights." There are no such rights. If you can't cry "fire" when there is none, then you can't refuse to wear a mask when there is a virus ready to kill.
Why Hannaford's and the other supermarkets refuse to put up a sign that says "We will not serve you if your are not wearing proper face cover" is beyond me.
When I was a practicing anesthesiologist, I wore a mask for hours on end in the OR. I did it to protect my patients. Wearing a mask protects others you may come in contact with - and it protects the wearer from getting infected.
It is just common sense to have mandatory mask requirement. With some exceptions, everyone should comply. There is no reason not to. There are sure as hell good reasons to do so.
Leonard A. Zivitz
East Wallingford
