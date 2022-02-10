Lately, there has been much discussion about masks and whether they are really necessary anymore. If everyone is vaccinated, maybe masks are not needed after all.
I mean, the death rates are coming down; however, my mask does not protect me. My wearing a mask protects you. I live in a large apartment building with many people coming and going. Some are vaccinated and some are not. Because of this living situation, I am exposed to a lot of germs, especially riding in the elevator.
In the beginning of the pandemic, I hated wearing a mask. It always got farbled up with my hearing aids and glasses. I soon found the gaiter masks, but was soon told those were not really good and protective. I then found cloth masks on Amazon with a headband. Recently, I heard cloth masks are not good anymore. I found some disposable masks on Amazon with a headband as well. I have gotten used to wearing a mask.
About 20 years ago, I was in Japan teaching English as a foreign language. I noticed that whenever a teacher had a cold, they would wear a mask. It was not to protect themselves. I realized it was to protect others whom they worked with and taught. This was very selfless of them.
I long for the day we can socialize without masks but then again, masks are just a tool we should not be afraid to use now and them. I am not about to ditch the masks I recently purchased. I think masks will be with us for the duration. They have become the new normal as it were. This is not a bad thing.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
