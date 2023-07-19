On June 24, about 35 of us gathered at Rotary Park in Rutland to acknowledge, reduce the stigma, and share the burden of maternal mental health challenges. We were young and old, moms and dads with strollers, grandmas, providers, people who gave birth long ago, and those who gave birth a few months ago, couples who had experienced loss and soon-to-be pregnant couples.
This was the Rutland VT Climb Out of the Darkness, which joined hundreds of other Climbs happening on the same weekend throughout the world, through their connection with Postpartum Support International. Despite the misty, soggy weather, people came together to demonstrate again (Rutland’s third Climb) that we are not alone in this walk toward wellness.
The event raises awareness and funds for maternal mental health and the well-being of new families. We already knew that perinatal mood/anxiety disorders are among the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth, but alarmingly, recent research has shown that, from 2018 to 2020, one in four pregnant or postpartum people in Vermont experienced PMADs.
We would like to thank and acknowledge our very generous event sponsors: Carris Corporate Foundation, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the SW Region, VELCO, Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health Services, and the Vermont Department of Health. Together, “we are not alone, we are not to blame, and with help we can all be well.”
For more information about perinatal mental health, visit www.postpartum.net. For local resources, reach out to me at lnorford@rmhsccn.org or stay in touch through Facebook at ClimbOutofDarknessRutland. For local mental health crisis, please call (802)-775-1000.
The writer represents Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health.