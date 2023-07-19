On June 24, about 35 of us gathered at Rotary Park in Rutland to acknowledge, reduce the stigma, and share the burden of maternal mental health challenges. We were young and old, moms and dads with strollers, grandmas, providers, people who gave birth long ago, and those who gave birth a few months ago, couples who had experienced loss and soon-to-be pregnant couples.

This was the Rutland VT Climb Out of the Darkness, which joined hundreds of other Climbs happening on the same weekend throughout the world, through their connection with Postpartum Support International. Despite the misty, soggy weather, people came together to demonstrate again (Rutland’s third Climb) that we are not alone in this walk toward wellness.

