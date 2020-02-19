I am writing this letter in support of Matt Reveal who is seeking re-election as a member of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
Matt is first and foremost a family man who lives in the northwest section of Rutland City. He is a businessman who has spent his entire career in the hospitality and sales industry. Matt is fully aware of the trials and tribulations it takes to maintain a successful business in this economic climate. He has expressed to me on several occasions his primary goal in seeking another term is to make Rutland City a better place to live, work and play. He has shown his willingness to work with all parties to ensure Rutland regains its rightful status as a desirable place to live and work. I am proud to say Matt is a supporter of our veterans’ community and has often supported veterans’ organizations and will continue to do so in the days to come.
I wish Matt well and will be voting for him in the March election. I look forward to his efforts to make Rutland a better place to live and work.
Paul T. Whelton
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.