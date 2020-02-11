I am writing to express my support for Matt Whitcomb for Rutland City alderman.
Matt has proven to be an exceptional alderman during his first term, effectively representing city residents in all regards. Beyond Matt’s work as an alderman, he is a highly engaged member of the community, serving on multiple boards. Matt’s work in the community has included a commitment to supporting efforts related to drug and alcohol recovery, addressing accessibility and helping to address homelessness in our region. I’ve personally worked alongside Matt at Project VISION, where he’s demonstrated a relentless effort toward improving our city's public transit, infrastructure and pedestrian safety by demonstrating its close relationship to community health. Matt and I also serve together on Rutland Regional Medical Center’s diversity and inclusion committee, where Matt has demonstrated extensive engagement and thoughtfulness.
I can always count on Matt to listen to my perspective, and be thoughtful about his approach to new ideas, plans and projects. He thinks about community improvement for the residents of Rutland and engages in projects he is passionate about.
Matt is someone who understands the intricacies not only in the work that we’ve collaborated on, but also what it will take for Rutland to prosper. There is no one more equipped to represent the City of Rutland, and to help craft a vision for a brighter future. I wholeheartedly support Matt Whitcomb for alderman and hope you will join me on March 3 in doing so.
Christi Anderson
Rutland
