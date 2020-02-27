I am writing in support of Matt Whitcomb for reelection to the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
Over the last year, I have worked with Matt on the board of ARC Rutland Area and on Project VISION’s Transportation Committee. I’ve found Matt to be very knowledgeable about the issues facing Rutland City and very committed to finding solutions. He has put a great deal of time and effort working toward improving our city's public transit, infrastructure and pedestrian safety and showing how these relate to community health, He is also a great advocate for increasing the city’s accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
Matt is very down to earth and listens respectfully to the opinions of others. He is thoughtful in his decision making and planning and passionate about empowering others and inclusion. I believe Matt is the best aldermanic candidate for improving Rutland’s future.
Please join me in supporting Matt Whitcomb for alderman on March 3.
Melissa Stevens
Rutland
