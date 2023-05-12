Rutland Town voters, we need your help. You have received ballots in the mail for our special Town Meeting on May 23. Heading the ballot is the request to approve increased funding and borrowing for the proposed new fire and police station at McKinley Avenue. Voters had approved this project in March 2022, but due to rising costs of construction and of borrowing, voters must give their approval again.
Your town officials have compiled information about this project on the town’s website at www.rutlandtown.com/event/special-election and at www.facebook.com/townofrutland our Facebook page. You can view a brief video featuring our police and fire chiefs, and a FAQ fact sheet. Please take a look, and be an informed voter as you cast your ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.