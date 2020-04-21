Would it not be a fine thing for those who are waving guns and flags in protest against social distancing and business closings — those who think they are in no danger from what they see as the democratic deep state coronavirus hoax — to volunteer to work in the nursing and veterans' homes that need help.
Kate Taylor
Clarendon
