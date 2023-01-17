Just three questions for those individuals who choose to run for the corner office on the second floor of Rutland City Hall on Town Meeting Day:
What vision do you have to stem the overdose extermination of our brothers and sisters after 50 years of Rutland being the drug capitol of upper New England?
What vision do you have to create a tripartite, integrative effort between Rutland City, the towns of Rutland County and private enterprise to build the Rutland Hotel in the wound of The Pit where the Berwick Hotel burnt down 50 years ago?
What vision do have about continuing to add fluorosilicic acid to Rutland City's drinking water?
Please reflect with discernment before you publicly provide us with your answers. The position and its $82,000 mayoral salary might just depend on your responses.
