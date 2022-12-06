What can I say about John McClaughry? Well, a myriad of things, but I’ll just respond to his most recent diatribe, wherein he compares a Democratic majority in Vermont’s Congress to the horrific flooding and loss of life somewhere in Pennsylvania back in 1889. “Searching for an arresting metaphor” indeed. But he missed his mark by a mile. In one case, people and property were devastated. In the other, his scary prophesy comes down to the Democrats doing their part to help Vermonters live healthier, safer lives.
McClaughry is out of touch with many of today’s realities: the scientific, globally acknowledged fact of climate change and the havoc it is even now wreaking; the fact that many, many Americans, and most Vermonters, want desperately to see gun ownership of AK-47s and other weapons of mass murder severely restricted so our children don’t die the next time they attend a movie or a parade; health care accessible and affordable to all regardless of income; and schools where science and facts drive the curriculum, not someone’s religious beliefs.
