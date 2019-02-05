The bottom line of John McClaughry’s latest lengthy oped is, as it always has been, that Vermont should do nothing to reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases, because it would produce “no detectable effect.”
This is an argument for no restraint on any kind of pollution. After all, if I were to flush my toilet directly into the Connecticut River, the result would be undetectable a mile or two downstream.
With a worldwide problem like global climate disruption, nothing any local jurisdiction might do would have a detectable effect. But if all of them do nothing for that reason, the disaster will only get worse.
The Herald should not waste space on commentary whose final conclusion is based on such childish thinking.
Richard Andrews
Springfield
