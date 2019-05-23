This morning, as I sat at my keyboard, the phone rang four times, as it does at every meal and mealtime all over this nation, with unsolicited calls that ignore the do-not-call mandate.
This, I construe as a breach of peace. If I rang your doorbell several times during a meal, I'm sure you would take legal action against it. I find difficulty in the fact my carrier is doing nothing to correct the problem. Consumer Reports, to which I subscribe, tells me the carriers can address the issue and stop them. Since, apparently, no effort is being done on their parts, I feel they are complicit in this breach of my peace and of millions of fellow citizens.
Show me a carrier that will monitor and reject these intrusions in our lives and I'll switch in a heartbeat, as I'm sure others would. I notice at the bottom of this form (Rutland Herald letter to the editor online submission), I am required to state I am not a robot. This is lacking in our phone service and I am waiting for the day a class action suit is filed for making us pay for harassment at mealtimes.
Walter Duda
Poultney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.