What freedom means to me.
I am able to go to work, make noise reasonably, to talk to people, to walk just for exercise, to make art, to write my thoughts, to make YouTube vlogs, to cook, to knit, to buy items, to take pictures, to find things beautiful, to speak up, to pet my animal, to definitely not be called bad names. Same for all!
Elizabeth Scott
Rutland
