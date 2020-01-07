On U.S. Route 7 in Danby, a very tattered U.S. flag hangs from a utility pole. Some of the stripes are missing, and some have separated from each other. Maybe someone hung it to show patriotism and then either forgot about it or couldn't take the time to remove the remnant. Meanwhile, because this flag flies day and night, not just on special days, it has lost its meaning.
What has happened to this flag mirrors what has happened to our country. From the president on down, many people make a show of patriotism but don't actually do anything for our country. Their gestures are meaningless. Trying to get personal advantage through “divide and conquer,” they separate us from each other, just like the stripes — which stand for the original 13 states — have separated on this wreck of a flag. I don't think any of the stars — which stand for all the states — have fallen off the derelict flag yet, but I wonder how much longer that will take.
In the meantime, if you are flying a derelict flag, please take it down and dispose of it properly. The Flag Code (4 United States Code Sec. 8 (k), as amended 7 July 1976, states: "The Flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning." Then, rather than flying a new private flag routinely, rather than just on national holidays and thus making it meaningless, use your resources to do something for your country.
Herbert Ogden
Mount Tabor
