How did we as a country get to this point? To see how this happened, look no further than social and legacy media.
In about 2008-12, while Facebook was on the climb as the premier social media platform, people had been using the platform to contact others and stay in touch with family. Then it found it could traffic content and news through the platform as well. Social media is all based around views, clicks and traffic for advertisement revenues as the app is free. The algorithms are set up to feed you more of the content that you traffic in.
News media companies that write these articles tailor them to the algorithm to make sure the content they create is getting in front of you and highly trafficked. Once they found out keywords like racism, systemic racism, homophobia, police brutality and antisemitism, boosted traffic and views, these became clickbait terms that lead to higher traffic and views for content creators. They then started to tailor the articles to include or revolve around these topics.
They let the traffic and money guide their talking points, no matter how divisive and dishonest they may be; this coupled with the fact 90% of mainstream media is left or very left leaning, and not to mention filled with absolute lies as is the remaining 10% of right leaning media. Do people really believe this country is more racist than it was 100 years ago? Some would have you believing this to be true.
Most all these divisive issues are manufactured by news outlets that have become more of a reality TV program than an informative news network. Do yourself a favor, think for yourself, invest some time into independent news creators you trust. The professionals have sold you out.
