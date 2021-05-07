Donald Trump’s (former?) attorney is learning the hard way that Americans trying to undermine American democracy with the help of foreign entities is a gigantic, whopping no-no. "America’s Mayor,” as he was once known, might wind up in the slammer.
But what about foreigners, and I’m thinking of Australian Rupert Murdoch and his sons here, being allowed to undermine American democracy on a huge scale without anyone saying boo to them? The Murdochs, of course, own and run Fox Broadcasting, the media empire that, hour by hour, fills the airwaves with political rot that, very unfortunately, many Americans mistake for truth. Fox’s followers prefer to accept what a deluded Australian media mogul sells as truth rather than pay attention to respected American media that have been around for generations, including many respected conservative news outlets.
Maybe it’s time to reinstate the Federal Communications Commission’s "Fairness Doctrine" that helped to keep broadcast news honest until the FCC revoked it 34 years ago.
In short, it’s my personal opinion that no foreign entity should be allowed to own broadcast or print media in this country, regardless of whether it is conservative or liberal in its outlook.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.