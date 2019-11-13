At the Bennington Free Clinic, we recently have had a number of patients who had serious medical problems, no health insurance and very little income. They qualified for Vermont Medicaid, and we got them onto this program immediately. One might think this would be the solution to their problems: they could choose a doctor, be evaluated and be treated.
But the truth is, none of these patients could find a primary care doctor in Bennington. One was given an appointment for next March. What good is health insurance if you can't find a doctor or a nurse practitioner?
A recent study showed mortality rates are lower in American communities with more primary care physicians (PCPs) than in areas of the country with fewer PCPs. The U.S. health care system has too few PCPs and too many specialists. For decades, the American people have been promised better access to primary care, but it is not happening. Medical students decide against going into primary care because of a combination of lower prestige, poorer lifestyle and lower income.
It makes me think we need a better system. The needs of Americans are not being met by the current one.
G. Richard Dundas, MD
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.