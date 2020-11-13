It is heartbreaking to contemplate the situation of families with members in memory care at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where there is a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
I recently tended my mother through a year of care in a similar facility. I just want to recognize the pain and loss these families are suffering, and the tremendous difficulty and importance of the work the staff are doing on that unit. They all deserve our tender care!
Rebecca Bartlett
Brattleboro
