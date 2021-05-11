While the school mascot debate has divided the Rutland community, it is time to approach this as a mental health issue. As a Vermont educator, I am concerned that the mental health impact of the “Raiders” mascot is not being taken seriously enough.
Numerous studies have proven native-themed mascots are detrimental to the mental health of Indigenous youth. There should be no more debate. Our public schools simply cannot be involved in behavior that marginalizes or causes harm to any group of students.
The bully culture persisting in Rutland around this issue is concerning as well. Students who are exercising their rights and civic voice are being attacked and targeted for trying to make their schools more inclusive for all students. This behavior creates a school culture harmful to the mental health of students.
Since the pandemic began, Vermont students have struggled with mental health issues more than ever. Indigenous youth are already disproportionally affected by related issues such as depression, suicide and substance abuse. The Abenaki community has clearly and directly asked Vermont to stop using Indigenous-themed mascots because of the negative stereotypes and behavior associated with them, and because of the related negative mental health impact.
Adopting a curriculum focused on developing empathy and understanding of our Indigenous community would have the opposite effect.
We have a responsibility to make changes that protect the mental health of our youth. No school should be willing to harm students over a sports mascot.
Deborah Velto
Springfield
