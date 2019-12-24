I am disturbed by something I heard on the news today. It’s about refugees on our southern border. It’s one more troubling story about the results of our “stay in Mexico” policy.
A woman and her child spent the night on a bridge that crosses the Rio Grande. They couldn’t go back to the shelter in Mexico because these were locked for the night in fear of gang violence. She waited until her 4:30 a.m. appointment with our kangaroo immigration courts, who then sent her back to face the gangs.
At this time of year, we read the story of Jesus’ birth, and we read in Matthew that the Holy Family fled into Egypt because King Herod and his gang wanted to kill the baby Jesus. Herod even ordered a massacre of all the little boys in Bethlehem. It’s hard to imagine St. Joseph had time to get all the niceties of legal immigration together. But none the less, the Pharaoh did not deport the Holy Family. It is also probable there were many other refugees at that time fleeing Herod’s wrath. If the Egyptians followed current U.S. policy, they would have sent all these back. Hopefully, they were more merciful than we are.
Reading scripture is only worthwhile if we let it into our hearts. It won’t do us any good if we read it as a quaint story of long ago. If we let it into our hearts, we will see the plight of the Holy Family in those modern refugee families at our border, and we should at least be as merciful as old Pharaoh.
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
