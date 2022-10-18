Regarding the proposed VSECU merger, I am so glad people like Giovanna Peebles and Barbara Conrey have read the fine print and helped us all understand the consequences of the merger.
Why are these consequences becoming apparent just now, delivered in fine print with the ballots? Why wasn’t there a more detailed and robust public conversation earlier? Instead, we received glossy reminders to vote "yes" and fervent op-eds … hardly due diligence, and hardly unbiased.
