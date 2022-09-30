I am writing to support the merger of VSECU and New England Federal Credit Union. There is a coordinated campaign being waged by prior VSECU leadership (see recent letters mimicking talking points), but we should look to the future. I believe the merger will strengthen the credit union movement by combining our resources in the face of bank consolidation. The merger will bring us to a size and scale to succeed in an increasingly competitive environment. Let’s look forward.
Martin Hahn
