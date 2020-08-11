On behalf of Killington Resort, I would like to publicly acknowledge our support for the REDC/Rutland Chamber merger. Combining these two nonprofits means expanded services to better meet the economic and community development needs of businesses and residents in our community.During the past few years, Killington Resort has worked hard to improve our collaboration to help strengthen the Rutland business community, because we know that will create a more vibrate community for all.
Let’s continue to collaborate and combine our resources where we can with the common goal of making sure our region continues to flourish.
Michael Solimano
Killington Resort president
and general manager
