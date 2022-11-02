I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
As a VSECU member since 2006, and as a NEFCU member since 2011, I’ve enjoyed the best of both worlds for over a decade. When I worked for the state, I joined VSECU and they immediately changed my outlook on personal banking. What was a chore became a joy. The VSECU staff is second-to-none and they make everything easier. I was a quick convert to the credit union model.
When my wife and I joined forces to buy a home together, she brought NEFCU into the picture. Her first home was financed by NEFCU, and she was delighted with their service. As a VSECU loyalist, I wasn’t sure there was room for two credit unions in my life, but the NEFCU experience won me over.
Today, we get the full range of services from VSECU and NEFCU — mortgage, personal and business accounts, checking and savings, etc. — and we almost couldn’t be happier. Almost, because the merger would make it even better. It will strengthen both credit unions without sacrificing the thing we love most: hometown service by Vermonters who really care. I applaud VSECU leadership for this thoughtful and astute opportunity. I’m proud to support the merger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.