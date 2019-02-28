I read that the undertakers will soon be gathering to discuss what to do about Poultney once GMC closes its doors. Though they be many, the meeting will be short, as there will not be much that can be done. There is no way to make up for that loss.
An asset sale won't do it. Castleton could use more students and may take some. The only prospect for preserving GMC would seem to be for Castleton to expand by absorbing it. But it has had recent troubles of its own and, no doubt, has already said "no thanks." With Vermont near the bottom in terms of state funding for higher education, that is no wonder.
What is a wonder is that UVM continues to grow and prosper and along with it, Burlington, without such help, thanks to the high tuition that out-of-state students will spend. Recently, it expanded by acquiring my "alma mater," Vermont Law School.
That's a nice feather in its cap, I guess. Too bad Castleton did not get it, along with GMC — as these weaker institutions have much in common and with just a little help from the state, could, no doubt, have benefited more from such a merger.
Tyler P. Harwell
Perkinsville
