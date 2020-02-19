I am a Castleton student and Rutland City resident writing to convince you to cast a vote for Michael Talbott for Rutland City Board of Aldermen. As one of Michael’s students and advisees, I am confident in saying Michael will bring the same passion, dedication and investment he has for his students, to our city. Michael really takes the time to listen to each one of his students and cares about what they have to say. I truly believe he will bring this same energy to the residents of Rutland City.
Michael works meticulously as a teacher because he wants young people to have more opportunities in life, opportunities most young people do not know exist in Rutland. For example, he has assisted me, not only in my college career, but with finding an appreciation for our local community through an internship at the Chaffee Art Center, a historical building I have only ever driven past before.
I believe he will work to do the same with voters as he does with his students on campus. He will expand his open-door policy to the residents of Rutland and listen carefully to their ideas on how we can improve our city. As someone who is a Rutland City native, he’s the kind of person I want as my representative.
Heather Granger
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.