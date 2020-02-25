As a Rutland City resident, I am excited to support Michael Talbott for the Board of Aldermen. Through his many activities, Michael has demonstrated his love for the Rutland community.
Through my work mentoring medical students in the Emergency Department, I know firsthand the value of exposing new professionals to our community’s job opportunities. Michael is addressing Rutland’s need for professional and skilled workers, placing 20 students per year in local internships throughout Rutland. Many of these connections have resulted in career and job opportunities for recent graduates who might otherwise have moved elsewhere to find employment.
As a former alderman, I also recognize the challenges of committee work, with multiple personalities and ideas at the table. Michael’s success as both department chair at CU and vice-chair of his faculty union demonstrates his ability to navigate complex issues while reaching consensus and accomplishing shared goals. Michael genuinely cares about our community in which he has chosen to live, play and work. He is thoughtful, kind, goal-oriented and diligent. In his time here, he has been a tireless, shameless promoter of Rutland and all that it has to offer. Michael has my support and my vote.
Dave Wallstrom
Rutland
