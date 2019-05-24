The 50th annual Middletown Springs Memorial Day Parade takes place Sunday, May 26, at 3 p.m. It is not too late to sign up to participate: the Parade Committee invites your organization or group to make this 50th parade the best one yet. Email msmemorialparade@gmail.com or call Bob Bruttomesso at 802-683-8106 to join.
The theme of this year’s parade is “America the Beautiful.” The parade begins on South Street (Route 133) and Buxton Avenue, and moves north to the town Green. Line-up is at 2 p.m.
The brief ceremony on the Green following the parade features the winners of the Memorial Day student posters, poems and essay contest (all entries are on display on the Green), and observance in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, after which the traditional color guard salute will be made, accompanied by the Mill River marching band.
The Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, baked goods, popcorn, soft drinks and water on the southeastern edge of the Green starting at 2 p.m., and a sugar house snack truck will also be on site.
Welcomed are floats by area organizations and businesses, children’s floats, vintage vehicles — including antique tractors and farm equipment for a brigade — to join the vehicles from area fire departments and rescue squads. Formal or informal band or music groups are invited to participate alongside the Mill River High School Band. Your group or organization can add to the color and vibrancy of this’ parade. Prizes are awarded to floats.
It won’t be a parade without plenty of watchers — please put the 50th Middletown Springs Memorial Day Parade on your calendars and join us.
Melissa Chesnut-Tangerman
Middletown Springs
