The Lake Bomoseen Association is very happy to report that the 2021 milfoil harvest has been a great success. This year’s harvest was, in fact, a major advance in the association’s efforts to control/mitigate Eurasian milfoil proliferation. We successfully harvested 100% of the 212 acres identified as “harvest-able” in our lake survey of 2016.
We removed more milfoil this year than the last two years combined: 1,400 cubic yards of cut milfoil, enough to cover an NBA basketball court to a depth of 8 feet.
We especially thank Doug and Maureen Casella who purchased and let the association use — free of charge — a new 9-foot harvester and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant-in-Aid program which supported our efforts with a grant of $13,600.
John Hale
Bomoseen
