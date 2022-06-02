Memorial Day has increasingly become an opportunity for the deifying of the military, and promoting militarism, of which Martin Luther King described as one of the three sisters of oppression, along with poverty and racism. (I would add corporatism and sexism to that, too.)
We did not invade Iraq or Afghanistan, or Vietnam, to further freedom, liberty or even security. They were conduits for the military-industrial establishment to enrich itself. As Eisenhower warned us, its influence has fostered a permanent war economy. It is a feature of our now-declining empire which, within 15 years, will come to an end.
Committing war crimes abroad, in places like Iraq, does not further anyone's freedom or security, and it renders us spiritually bankrupt. The money this country spent on those useless endeavors could equitably fund guaranteed health care for all, a good education for all, decent housing for all, ending homelessness, state-of-the-art and well-maintained infrastructure, and the list goes on.
On Memorial Day, I would mourn the lack of those things, as well. People have died needlessly in battle to maintain the empire and enrich war profiteers, at the expense of the rest of us. Militarism is the disease in our society that legitimizes that.
Ivan Peter Smith
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.