Robert Koeler's commentary (Jan. 7) extolling peaceful cooperation among nations and lamenting the huge U.S. military budget has its heart in the right place.
However, one can question whether the United States would even exist if we didn't have the world's strongest military. From the American Revolution through the War of 1812, the Civil War, two World Wars and the global war on terror, few outsiders seem to value our survival as a (relatively) egalitarian republic. And the reptilian behavior of powerful leaders like Putin, Xi, Kim and others, suggest that we, like Ukraine, would be targeted mercilessly if we were seen as weak.
