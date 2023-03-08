“Minutemen:” American militiamen of the Revolutionary War period (ready to march at a minute's notice) a definition according to the Oxford pocket dictionary.

I’m wondering how the mascot “Minutemen” can be offensive to the BIPOC community, how the word can be associated with racism, homophobia, sexist or feminist in some way shape or form. To my knowledge, the Minutemen were a bunch of volunteers who became the first line of defense to British military encroachment. They put their lives on the line on a minute's notice until a regular Colonial army could be formed to battle the British for our independence.

