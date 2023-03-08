“Minutemen:” American militiamen of the Revolutionary War period (ready to march at a minute's notice) a definition according to the Oxford pocket dictionary.
I’m wondering how the mascot “Minutemen” can be offensive to the BIPOC community, how the word can be associated with racism, homophobia, sexist or feminist in some way shape or form. To my knowledge, the Minutemen were a bunch of volunteers who became the first line of defense to British military encroachment. They put their lives on the line on a minute's notice until a regular Colonial army could be formed to battle the British for our independence.
According to the article in the weekend edition of the Rutland Herald, the Mill River Unified Union School Board has been put on notice by the Rutland area NAACP and the Gedakina group, that their mascot is associated with violence and will be filing a complaint with the Vermont Agency of Education.
Give me a break. To say this is overreach, is to put it lightly. We do not live in a utopian world. Unfortunately, this country was founded through violence (Revolutionary War), was kept together through violence (Civil War), and tried to keep the world free and as peaceful as possible through violence (WWI, WWII, etc.). If one thinks the removal of mascots that may or may not be associated with violence will eliminate violence in this country, is ludicrous.
I suggest the two organizations mentioned above use their resources and legal recourse to change mascots that are offensive to different segments of our society. Violence has been in this world since its inception, and the elimination of violence in this world is more than humanity alone can eliminate.
