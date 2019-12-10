I am writing on behalf of Rutland County Audubon in response to the last paragraph of a good letter, dated Dec. 4, 2019, which was submitted by Justin Lindholm.
Rutland County Audubon has an easement on the property to which Mr. Lindholm alludes and this gives us the responsibility of monitoring it on a regular basis. Since the new owner took over in 2018, the owner and RCAS have been in a transitional phase of working out the details of this required monitoring process.
Kathleen Guinness
Poultney
