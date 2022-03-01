In her commentary on Feb. 25 titled "Rising Tide of Hate, Becca Balint stated the graphic novel "Maus" had been banned by a Tennessee school district. This is factually inaccurate. The book was only removed from an eighth-grade curriculum and replaced by another book about the Holocaust. The grounds for the action were the inclusion of swear words and nudity in the novel. The author and artist, Art Spiegelman, stated he "felt the board’s action was 'daftly myopic' but, having read the transcript, didn’t believe the decision was rooted in antisemitism" according to Yahoo News.
Hopefully, the Herald will be willing to correct misinformation like this when it appears on their pages.
James Krieger
Rutland
