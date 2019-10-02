Newcomb's editorial cartoon of Wednesday, Oct. 2, is totally misleading. Hemp is NOT marijuana. Hemp does not contain properties — mainly larger amounts of THC — that lead to the reactions portrayed in the cartoon. Hemp contains CBD, or cannabidiol, which reportedly can be used to treat insomnia, anxiety and pain. Research is ongoing.
"While CBD is an essential component of ... marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant. While CBD is a component of marijuana (one of hundreds), by itself it does not cause a 'high.'" (Harvard Health Blog, July 27, 2019.)
I am 79 years old and take CBD capsules regularly to help my chronic pain and help me sleep. I do NOT use it to see brighter fall colors or eat excessively.
Lowell Klock
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.